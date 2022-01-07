Kurukshetra University hostellers caught in Catch-22 situation following suspension of physical classes

Hundreds of students from across country staying in the hostels of the Kurukshetra University are now caught in a Catch-22 situation following suspension of physical classes due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Students had returned to the university on November 22 after physical classes were resumed after a gap of one-and-a-half-years but now, classes are once again suspended in all educational institutions of Haryana from January 3.

Moreover, on Wednesday, curbs were imposed in six more districts including Kurukshetra, extending the mini-lockdown in 11 districts of the state till January 12.

According to students, the number of Covid cases is increasing and they are worried that the restrictions might be extended beyond January 12.

Students said the university had also increased hostel fee and they cannot afford hostel and mess expenses just to attend online classes.

“In December last week, I paid the first instalment of hostel expenses of ₹13,833, besides ₹3,000 monthly for canteen. Now, physical classes are suspended and we are left with no other option but to wait and watch,” said a student staying at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Hostel.

Student unions also held a protest against the university management and demanded that the hostel fee of students be refunded if the restrictions on physical classes are extended further.

Mandeep Singh, a student leader of KU, said they will submit a memorandum to the vice-chancellor’s office in this regard that either the classes should be resumed or the hostel fee should be refunded. If the varsity fails to do so, they will hold protests, he said.

Dean students’ welfare Dr Anil Vashisth said, “The university management has allowed students to return if they want and their hostel fee will be refunded as per the varsity guidelines. Students who are from other states want to wait for a few more days to see whether the restrictions will be lifted.”

He said they are committed for the welfare of student.

Prof Brajesh Sawhney, director (public relations) of the university, said only fully-vaccinated students were allowed to return to the hostels. Also, the occupancy is below 30% of the total capacity and all Covid norms are being followed. Students were allowed to stay in hostels as per capacity of the rooms.

