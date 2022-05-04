Kurukshetra University to conduct offline exams for the first time in two-and-a-half years
Kurukshetra University is going to conduct theory and practical exams offline from May 17 for the first time in two-and-a-half-years. In the previous two-and-a-half-years (since December 2019) the exams were conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Even in March this year, the university had decided to conduct exams in blended mode, giving option of both online and offline mode to students, but the decision evoked poor response from students as most preferred to appear online.
As per the notification issued by the office of the controller of examinations of the university, theory and practical exams of even semester classes of undergraduation and postgraduation will be conducted in offline mode only.
An official spokesperson of the university said practical examination, including project reports, viva, training and dissertation, will be conducted offline before the theory exams.
However, the university has asked students suffering from Covid19 or having Covid-like symptoms to submit a request to the heads of their departments along with a medical certificate or Covid report to conduct their exam later.
Also, foreign students of Afghanistan, who are stuck in Afghanistan due to visa issues, have been allowed to appear for the exams online after submitting a representation to the department concerned.
As per the notification, there will be no restriction on attempting questions unit-wise as the candidates will be allowed to attempt any question.
Brajesh Sawhney, director public relations of KU, said all preparations have been made by the department concerned to conduct the exams in offline mode. Instructions have been issued to chairpersons and heads of the departments to make all arrangements for conducting exams on campus.
He said nearly 4,000 students will appear in exams to be conducted on campus and institutions and colleges associated with the university.
However, there were complaints of students that the teaching days fall less than 180 or 90 days in each semester as the exams of the last semester were delayed due to Covid and they did not get enough time for preparations of the next semester. The controller of examination has asked the departments concerned or institutes to make good of the loss by arranging extra classes.
Officials said the decision to advance the exams was taken as final year students were worried about their future plans as the duration of the session had already been extended due to delay in admissions and exam due to delay in the session caused by Covid restrictions.
Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai's injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A. The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment.
After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday. Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100. Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching.
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
St Stephen's, which was among the first three colleges to be affiliated with Delhi University, was established in 1881. Women were readmitted in 1975, and in 1993-94, they were also admitted into BSc and BA (Pass) courses. From the hesitant 1940s and the awkward 1970s, Delhi University has come a long way in educating and empowering women with multiple co-educational and stand-alone colleges for women showing the way and setting the agenda on gender justice.
Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC
A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday. The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped. The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit on Monday.
