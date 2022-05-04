Kurukshetra University to conduct offline exams for the first time in two-and-a-half years

Kurukshetra University is going to conduct theory and practical exams offline from May 17 for the first time in two-and-a-half-years. In the previous two-and-a-half-years (since December 2019) the exams were conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Even in March this year, the university had decided to conduct exams in blended mode, giving option of both online and offline mode to students, but the decision evoked poor response from students as most preferred to appear online.

As per the notification issued by the office of the controller of examinations of the university, theory and practical exams of even semester classes of undergraduation and postgraduation will be conducted in offline mode only.

An official spokesperson of the university said practical examination, including project reports, viva, training and dissertation, will be conducted offline before the theory exams.

However, the university has asked students suffering from Covid19 or having Covid-like symptoms to submit a request to the heads of their departments along with a medical certificate or Covid report to conduct their exam later.

Also, foreign students of Afghanistan, who are stuck in Afghanistan due to visa issues, have been allowed to appear for the exams online after submitting a representation to the department concerned.

As per the notification, there will be no restriction on attempting questions unit-wise as the candidates will be allowed to attempt any question.

Brajesh Sawhney, director public relations of KU, said all preparations have been made by the department concerned to conduct the exams in offline mode. Instructions have been issued to chairpersons and heads of the departments to make all arrangements for conducting exams on campus.

He said nearly 4,000 students will appear in exams to be conducted on campus and institutions and colleges associated with the university.

However, there were complaints of students that the teaching days fall less than 180 or 90 days in each semester as the exams of the last semester were delayed due to Covid and they did not get enough time for preparations of the next semester. The controller of examination has asked the departments concerned or institutes to make good of the loss by arranging extra classes.

Officials said the decision to advance the exams was taken as final year students were worried about their future plans as the duration of the session had already been extended due to delay in admissions and exam due to delay in the session caused by Covid restrictions.

