Kurukshetra University to hold exams in blended mode

The Kurukshetra University has decided to conduct exams of students in blended modes by giving an opportunity to students of both online and offline modes.

As per fresh directions issued by the university on Tuesday regarding conducting under-graduation semester examinations from February 23, theory exam will be conducted in blended mode.

Choice of offline or online mode will be taken from students through Google Forms by heads of departments, institutions and principals of colleges concerned.

But the students will have to ensure through Google Meet that they have proper internet connectivity for the entire duration of the examination, in case any student does not have required facilities for online mode of exams, they are required to request the heads of departments concerned to appear in offline mode, reads a copy of the guidelines.

For offline mode, heads of the institutions concerned will make arrangements for students who want to appear in offline mode under the SOPs issued by the Union and state governments with regard to Covid-19.

The university has also issued clear directions that practical examinations including project reports, viva, training and dissertations are conducted internally through online mode by all heads of the departments before commencement of theory exams.

Prof Brajesh Sawhney, director public relations, confirmed that the decision has been taken to conduct exams in blended mode.