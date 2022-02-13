Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KYC update fraudsters target 81-year-old Panchkula resident

Contacted victim, Madan Mohan Mehta, who lives in Sector 15, Panchkula, regarding KYC update of his mobile phone’s SIM card
Panchkula police have registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. (Stock photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

In yet another case of KYC update fraud, an 81-year-old retired government employee lost 50,000.

The victim, Madan Mohan Mehta, lives in Sector 15, Panchkula. He retired from the Haryana electricity department.

In his complaint to the police, Mehta said on January 25, he received a text message informing him that his KYC information needed to be updated for his mobile phone’s SIM card. He was asked to call a customer care number.

On January 27, he received a call from the same number and the caller asked him to pay 19 online.

When he shared that he was not familiar with online payments, the caller asked him to download Anydesk app. As he complied, 50,000 were deducted from his bank account.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Saturday.

