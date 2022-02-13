KYC update fraudsters target 81-year-old Panchkula resident

In yet another case of KYC update fraud, an 81-year-old retired government employee lost ₹50,000.

The victim, Madan Mohan Mehta, lives in Sector 15, Panchkula. He retired from the Haryana electricity department.

In his complaint to the police, Mehta said on January 25, he received a text message informing him that his KYC information needed to be updated for his mobile phone’s SIM card. He was asked to call a customer care number.

On January 27, he received a call from the same number and the caller asked him to pay ₹19 online.

When he shared that he was not familiar with online payments, the caller asked him to download Anydesk app. As he complied, ₹50,000 were deducted from his bank account.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Saturday.

