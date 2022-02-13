Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KYC update fraudsters target 81-year-old Panchkula resident
chandigarh news

KYC update fraudsters target 81-year-old Panchkula resident

Contacted victim, Madan Mohan Mehta, who lives in Sector 15, Panchkula, regarding KYC update of his mobile phone’s SIM card
Panchkula police have registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. (Stock photo)
Panchkula police have registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. (Stock photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

In yet another case of KYC update fraud, an 81-year-old retired government employee lost 50,000.

The victim, Madan Mohan Mehta, lives in Sector 15, Panchkula. He retired from the Haryana electricity department.

In his complaint to the police, Mehta said on January 25, he received a text message informing him that his KYC information needed to be updated for his mobile phone’s SIM card. He was asked to call a customer care number.

On January 27, he received a call from the same number and the caller asked him to pay 19 online.

When he shared that he was not familiar with online payments, the caller asked him to download Anydesk app. As he complied, 50,000 were deducted from his bank account.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out