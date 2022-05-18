Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system

Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system.

The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. The minister assured to look into the matter. “As far as the issue of modifying the basic rates being given to the labourers is concerned, I have already written to the central government in this regard,” Kataruchak said, adding that the state government would also strive to provide better work conditions for them.

End monopoly of contractors: Arhtiyas

The minister later also met representatives of the Arhtiya Association of Punjab which sought a sound policy regarding the tendering process where labourers and truck owners can also be equal participants, thereby ending the monopoly of the contractors. “Apart from this, parallel arrangements with regard to loading/unloading in mandis must be made just in case the contractor exhibits negligence in the execution of the work,” they said. The arhtiyas also made a case for increasing their commission as the MSP on crop has been raised to ₹2,015 per quintal.

Other issues raised by the arhtiya association included implementing per quintal uniform basic rates within 1 to 5km radius, loading/unloading in the timely manner, reforms in the policy regarding loading of foodgrains in mandis apart from transportation and abolition of cluster system. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.

