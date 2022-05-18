Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system
Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system.
The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. The minister assured to look into the matter. “As far as the issue of modifying the basic rates being given to the labourers is concerned, I have already written to the central government in this regard,” Kataruchak said, adding that the state government would also strive to provide better work conditions for them.
End monopoly of contractors: Arhtiyas
The minister later also met representatives of the Arhtiya Association of Punjab which sought a sound policy regarding the tendering process where labourers and truck owners can also be equal participants, thereby ending the monopoly of the contractors. “Apart from this, parallel arrangements with regard to loading/unloading in mandis must be made just in case the contractor exhibits negligence in the execution of the work,” they said. The arhtiyas also made a case for increasing their commission as the MSP on crop has been raised to ₹2,015 per quintal.
Other issues raised by the arhtiya association included implementing per quintal uniform basic rates within 1 to 5km radius, loading/unloading in the timely manner, reforms in the policy regarding loading of foodgrains in mandis apart from transportation and abolition of cluster system. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.
Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead
Gurugram : Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram. He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94. His role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna. Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.
Omission of lesson on Bhagat Singh from K’taka textbook insult to martyr: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka over reports about removal of a lesson on Bhagat Singh from a school textbook, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it's an insult to the sacrifice made by the iconic freedom fighter, and demanded a roll back of the decision.
Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them.
Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4
The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles. The leader of the protesting workers, Teja Singh, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”
Day after 23-year-old’s murder in Samrala, six Nihangs arrested
A day after a 23-year-old man from Samrala town succumbed to The victim, Avtar Singh, 23's injuries after allegedly being “tortured to death”, police arrested six Nihangs on Tuesday. Police said the accused were trying to flee Samrala when they were nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh Laddi and Kalbir Singh of Manjali Kalan village, Harpreet Singh and Gurdewak Singh of Kullewal, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamaljit Singh Goldy of Utala village.
