Lakhanpur facilitation centre all set to welcome Amarnath yatris

With the onset of Amarnath Yatra, the Lakhanpur corridor, the gateway to Jammu & Kashmir for pilgrims arriving via road, has been transformed into a well-equipped, multi-utility facilitation centre by the Kathua district administration to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually enriching experience for the yatris. Security personnel stand guard outside Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, a base camp, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu, on Monday. (PTI)

Kathua deputy commissioner Rakesh Minhas said, “Lakhanpur is all set to welcome the yatris with robust arrangements to ensure their comfort, safety, and spiritual satisfaction. Every aspect, from RFID registration to lodging and health care, has been carefully planned and executed.”

The gateway to Jammu & Kashmir is now fully prepared to welcome thousands of pilgrims with comprehensive arrangements ranging from registration to accommodation, health care to cultural engagement.

A reception centre has been set up to provide point-to-point information. Pilgrims are being extended facilities like hot meals, drinking water, sanitation, rest zones, and other essential services for their comfort during transit. A 24x7 information help desk has been made operational to respond to yatris’ queries and assist them throughout their stay.

For mandatory verification and tracking, 12 RFID registration centres have been established in the district, including a major hub at Lakhanpur. A dedicated facilitation centre is set up for the eKYC process and RFID tag issuance for pre-registered yatris, ensuring real-time tracking and improved security throughout their pilgrimage.

Medical preparedness has also been prioritised. Besides, a five-bedded, fully-equipped hospital has been established at the Lakhanpur facilitation centre, offering emergency care and first aid. Doctors, paramedics and essential medicines are available round-the-clock to handle any medical situation.

Cultural and promotional activities are adding a vibrant touch to the spiritual journey. An arcade of stalls by various government departments including AYUSH, Horticulture, Agriculture, and NRLM SHGs showcases local art, crafts, and public welfare schemes. Food stalls serve regional cuisines, offering yatris a taste of local flavours.

Tourism department’s digital displays highlight the scenic, spiritual, and cultural wealth of J&K, while the troupes of information department are all set to entertain crowds with devotional music and traditional performances (Shiv Tandava & laser & light show). Besides, the 24X7 help desk is manned by the information department to resolve queries of the yatris.

Minhas further informed that a contingency plan has also been activated, with 36 lodgement centres across the district kept ready to accommodate yatris in case of unexpected halts. These centres are equipped with all basic amenities for a comfortable stay.

On the security front, a multi-tier security grid comprising police, paramilitary and other forces has been deployed. The setup includes joint nakas, CCTV surveillance, QRTs, and area domination patrols to ensure 24x7 vigilance and a safe environment for the yatris.

The DC appealed to all devotees to avail of the RFID facility at Lakhanpur, cooperate with the administration and follow the issued advisories for a peaceful and smooth yatra. ‎