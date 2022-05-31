Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Allahabad High Court to hear Ashish Mishra’s bail plea on July 8

Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing for bail application of Ashish Mishra — the main accused in October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The Supreme Court on April 18 this year set aside Ashish Mishra’s bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and ordered him to surrender in the court. The apex court referred the matter back to the Allahabad high court and asked it to decide the bail application afresh within three months. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on May 31, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The bail application of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, came up for hearing in the court of Justice Krishan Pahal earlier in the day. Additional advocate general, UP, Vinod Kumar Shahi is representing the state government in the case.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case on February 10, 2022.

However, the Supreme Court on April 18 this year set aside Mishra’s bail and ordered him to surrender in the court. The apex court referred the matter back to the high court and asked it to decide the bail application afresh within three months.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed and several injured in the Tikunia violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021.

