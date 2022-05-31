Lakhimpur Kheri case: Allahabad High Court to hear Ashish Mishra’s bail plea on July 8
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing for the bail application of Ashish Mishra—the main accused in October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The bail application of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, came up for hearing in the court of Justice Krishan Pahal earlier in the day. Additional advocate general, UP, Vinod Kumar Shahi is representing the state government in the case.
A single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case on February 10, 2022.
However, the Supreme Court on April 18 this year set aside Mishra’s bail and ordered him to surrender in the court. The apex court referred the matter back to the high court and asked it to decide the bail application afresh within three months.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed and several injured in the Tikunia violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
