Lance Naik Vivek Kumar cremated with full military honours in Kangra

Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, 29, was cremated with full state and military honours at his native Upper Thehru village in the Jaisinghpur subdivision of Kangra district on Saturday.

Kumar was among the 13 people, including Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Singh Rawat, killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor of Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Earlier, in the morning chief minister Jai Ram Thakur received the mortal remains of Lance Naik Kumar at the Gaggal airport, Kangra

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the martyred soldier by laying a wreath on his body. Later, while interacting with the media, he said that the state government was committed to the welfare of the family of the martyred soldier.

He said the state government had provided ₹5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family. He also announced an additional ₹5 lakh to the family from his discretionary fund.

The chief minister said born in 1993, Vivek joined the Army in 2012 and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

He also consoled Ramesh Chand, the father of the martyred soldier.

Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Dhiman, former minister Sudhir Sharma, Lieutenant-General PN Ananthnarayan, Brigadier MK Sharma, Captain Mangesh Bhosle, deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal and superintendent of police Khushal Sharma also paid tributes.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri along with other Congress legislators and leaders attended Kumar’s last rites.

Thousands of villagers attended the last journey of the soldier.