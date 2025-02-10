Land acquisition for HP pipeline: Sangrur farmers protest for fair compensation enters Day 4

The ongoing farmers’ protest in Sangrur’s Namol village, against forced acquisition of their land for the installation of a Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pipeline, entered its fourth day on Sunday. Protesters alleged that during a meeting with administration officials on February 7, farmers were forced to accept the administration’s offer. (HT File)

Farmers from several unions, including BKU Ekta Azad, BKU Ekta Sidhupur, BKU Dakaunda, and Kirti Kisan Union, have joined the stir, demanding increased compensation, stating that the amount being offered to them does not reflect the current market value of their land.

They said that earlier on February 6, police had also cane charged them during a peaceful demonstration.

The pipeline is to pass through four villages: Longowal, Mander Kalan, Pindi Dullat Wala, and Namol.

“For a chunk of land that costs ₹60-70 lakh, we are being offered ₹21 lakh,” said BKU district president Kulwinder Singh Soni.

Happy Maan, one of the protesters, said, “We have no issue with the pipeline; we are only demanding the compensation we deserve.”

Sangrur deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi, said, “What the farmers are demanding is totally unjustified. Throughout Punjab, the pipeline work has been completed, except in these three villages of Sangrur, where out of 31 kms, 14 kms are still left. We had a meeting, and we announced that they should agree to the compensation we provided.”