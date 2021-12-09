Land acquisition scam: Ex-Tarn Taran SDM, brother booked for bungling 88 lakh

Anupreet Kaur, formerly posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Tarn Taran district, and her brother Sandeep Singh were booked for allegedly bungling ₹88 lakh from the state exchequer in a land acquisition scam.

The fresh case is connected with the one registered against her earlier for an alleged embezzlement of ₹1.6 crore. The case was registered on the direction of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) after an inquiry indicted the two accused, both residents of Nag Kalan village in Amritsar district.

It was registered under Sections 409, 419, 420, 120-B, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the former Patti SDM Navraj Singh Brar.

“Misusing her post in 2016, she benefited her brother with ₹88 lakh. Further investigation is on,” the case diary read.

As per the FIR, Kaur allegedly purchased a house in a private township on the outskirts of Amritsar in the name of her brother with public money meant for compensation for land acquisition for national highway.

A Punjab civil service (PCS) officer, she was earlier booked in September 2019 along with five others in the land compensation scam.

An inquiry had had found that the compensation of ₹1.6 crore was fraudulently transferred to the five co-accused whose land was never acquired for the highway.

Anupreet was the competent authority for land acquisition (CALA) from early 2018 to February 2019. She was suspended after registration of the case.

Further probe has pegged the scam at ₹3.91 crore.