Land fraud case: ED searches premises linked to AAP MP Arora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search operation at the residence and office of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora at Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana in connection with a “land fraud” case on Monday. His business associates were also targeted. There have been allegations that Sanjeev Arora transferred land to his company in a “deceitful” manner. Premises linked to Ludhiana MP Sanjeev Arora raided by ED. (HT File)

ED sleuths conducted raids at around 17 different places simultaneously in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gurugram, including premises linked to Arora.

The ED suspects that two companies, including one Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd linked to Arora and Royal Industries Limited, got land from the Punjab government during the Congress regime in the state to set up industrial units but they allegedly misused the land and violated the conditions set by the government, such as selling a few portions and also setting up different kinds of businesses to generate proceeds of crime. Arora’s residence in Hampton Homes Colony is also said to be located on such land.

Premises linked to real estate businessmen Hemant Sood in Ludhiana and Chandrashekhar Agrawal in Jalandhar were among the locations searched. The agency suspects they have got proceeds of crime from the “deceitful” land transaction.

Arora, taking to X, said, “I am a law abiding citizen and not sure about the reason behind the search operation. I will cooperate with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered.”

Local leadership of AAP staged a protest against the BJP-led Central government, claiming that AAP leaders were being targeted. Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, owns a real estate and hosiery business. He also runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust in Ludhiana. The AAP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2022.

The ED action drew sharp response from Delhi ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who wrote on his ‘X’ account, “In the last two years, they have raided my residence, the houses of Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain. Nothing was found. These people will go to any extent to break the AAP.”

In a press conference, Sisodia said, “This raid is not about investigating corruption. It is happening simply because Sanjeev Arora is an MP from AAP and a member of Arvind Kejriwal’s team. Unable to defeat us in elections, they are now trying to trap our leaders using the ED and the CBI.”

Targeting the government, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “They arrested me, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and others. This is not an investigation against corruption. It is clearly an orchestrated attempt by the Prime Minister to crush one party using every resource, agency, and power at his disposal.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said, “The PM’s sole agenda is to finish AAP and its leaders.”