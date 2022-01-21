Lashkar militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam, ammunition recovered

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active Lashkar militant from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said that arms and ammunition was recovered from the arrested person who has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo of Memender, Shopian.

The police spokesman said the militant was arrested by the police from Budgam and was currently active and associated with Lashkar.

“Acting on a specific information regarding presence of terrorist in Chadoora area of Budgam, the police along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 battalion of the CRPF launched a search operation in the Gamander area of Chadoora, Budgam, early in the morning. During search operation, an active militant affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said a pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession. “A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at the Chadoora Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.

Missing youth held with arms

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a missing youth along with arms in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“The person has been identified as Rahil Showkat Dar of Drabgam, Pulwama, Rajpora. The police along with the Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF at a checkpoint established at Pachahar, Rajpora, Pulwama, intercepted a suspicious person, who was challenged by naka party, but he tried to flee from the spot as also attempted to fire upon the joint party. However, the naka party apprehended him,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said that Dar had recently gone missing regarding which a missing report was got lodged by his family members at the Rajpora Police Station and had recently joined terror ranks.

“During his search, one pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. A case was registered,” the police said.