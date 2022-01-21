Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lashkar militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam, ammunition recovered
chandigarh news

Lashkar militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam, ammunition recovered

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active Lashkar militant from central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Police said that arms and ammunition was recovered from him
The police spokesman said the militant was arrested by the police from central Kashmir’s Budgam and was currently active and associated with Lashkar. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an active Lashkar militant from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said that arms and ammunition was recovered from the arrested person who has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo of Memender, Shopian.

The police spokesman said the militant was arrested by the police from Budgam and was currently active and associated with Lashkar.

“Acting on a specific information regarding presence of terrorist in Chadoora area of Budgam, the police along with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 battalion of the CRPF launched a search operation in the Gamander area of Chadoora, Budgam, early in the morning. During search operation, an active militant affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said a pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession. “A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at the Chadoora Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.

RELATED STORIES

Missing youth held with arms

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a missing youth along with arms in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“The person has been identified as Rahil Showkat Dar of Drabgam, Pulwama, Rajpora. The police along with the Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF at a checkpoint established at Pachahar, Rajpora, Pulwama, intercepted a suspicious person, who was challenged by naka party, but he tried to flee from the spot as also attempted to fire upon the joint party. However, the naka party apprehended him,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said that Dar had recently gone missing regarding which a missing report was got lodged by his family members at the Rajpora Police Station and had recently joined terror ranks.

“During his search, one pistol and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. A case was registered,” the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP