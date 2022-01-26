Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Law and order: BJP leader Tarun Chugh demands red alert, Central forces in Punjab
chandigarh news

Law and order: BJP leader Tarun Chugh demands red alert, Central forces in Punjab

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday demanded that a red alert should be sounded in Punjab where the “law and order situation has completely collapsed”
Reacting to an incident of desecration at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said anti-national and disruptive forces were active in Punjab and have been trying to create a violent situation. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Reacting to an incident of desecration at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, Chugh said anti-national and disruptive forces were active in Punjab and have been trying to create a violent situation.

He said recent incidents in which sacrilege attempt was made in the Golden Temple, Amritsar, a bomb blast in Ludhiana and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the border districts of Pathankot and Amritsar indicated that the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi has “failed” completely to maintain law and order.

While reiterating his demand for a white paper on the law-and-order situation in Punjab, Chugh said in view of the forthcoming elections in the state, the Central security forces should be deployed so that a sense of security could be instilled among the people.

