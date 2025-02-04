{Lawrence Bishnoi interview case} DGP Prabodh Kumar to continue heading SIT: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that Punjab State Human Rights Commission special director general of police (DGP) Prabodh Kumar will continue to head the SIT formed to investigate the case of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview given in Punjab Police custody. The state government had earlier set up a high-powered committee in March 2023 comprising of the special DGP, STF and the ADGP, prisons to enquire into the matter of the telecast of the interviews. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Meanwhile, the Punjab government informed the court that it has only one DGP empaneled by the central government, while the rest are at the level of additional DGP.

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court stated that it is in the interest of justice that Prabodh Kumar, continues to head the SIT, being well acquainted with the subject matter of the investigation as he has been heading the SIT from its inception in January 2023 while there has been a change of other members of the SIT. Besides, he is the only police officer currently in the Punjab Police, who is empanelled by the Government of India as director general of police.

“Therefore, we direct that Prabodh Kumar shall continue to head the SIT. He shall be paid an honorarium of ₹1.5 lakh per month and shall be provided necessary secretarial assistance. He would also retain the security cover, and the official vehicle provided to him. The Punjab DGP is also directed to provide him with any other assistance as and when required by him,” said the court.

The court also remarked that taking services of a retired police officer or any other retired personnel is not to be normally resorted to since in the state concerned, there is always no dearth of competent and able officers, hence whenever the court finds it necessary to take assistance of services of the retired officers or personnel, it should be with necessary caution and resorted to only when there are very valid and unavoidable circumstances.

In November 2023, the court took notice of the fact that a known criminal, namely Lawrence Bishnoi had given interviews which had been telecast by a news channel in March 2023 while, the suspect was said to be in the custody of Punjab police/judicial custody in the state of Punjab at the relevant time.

The state government had earlier set up a high-powered committee in March 2023 comprising of the special DGP, STF and the ADGP, prisons to enquire into the matter of the telecast of the interviews.

On November 9, 2023, the high court had expressed grave concern as to how a suspect in police or judicial custody, had managed to be interviewed at length and had, therefore, directed that the officer(s), who had facilitated or permitted the interview be identified, and taken to task at the earliest.

Earlier, on January 16, the bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Lapita Banerji had observed, “Amicus Curiae submits that the court should issue directions for Prabodh Kumar’s continuance as head of the SIT, while advocate general, Punjab, submits that another officer be appointed in his place. We will examine this issue on the next date.”

The case revolves around a controversial interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which was recorded while he was in custody of Punjab Police. The interview, which surfaced on social media in March 2023, raised serious concerns about security lapses and the alleged influence Bishnoi wielded even while being detained. The video led to questions about how such an interview was conducted under police supervision and whether officials were complicit.

Following a public outcry, the Punjab government ordered an inquiry, which was later taken over by DGP Prabodh Kumar following the intervention of the high court. His investigation aimed to uncover who facilitated the interview and whether any law enforcement personnel were involved. The case has since been closely monitored by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The Punjab government had dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu from services on the charges of facilitating the TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, aired by a channel, while in custody of CIA Kharar in March 2023.