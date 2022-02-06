Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawyer eyeing Haryana additional advocate general’s post duped of 3 lakh
chandigarh news

Lawyer eyeing Haryana additional advocate general’s post duped of 3 lakh

Anoop Bajwa, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, has filed a police complaint against his friend Rajwinder Singh Virk and his wife, Manjit Kaur, residents of Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Haryana, for cheating him of ₹3 lakh
The accused offered to get the high court lawyer the post of Haryana additional advocate general in exchange for 10 lakh, of which 3 lakh were to be paid in advance. (Stock photo)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Hoping to get appointed as the Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) with the help of his friend’s “connections”, an advocate lost 3 lakh to the latter.

Anoop Bajwa, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, has filed a police complaint against his friend Rajwinder Singh Virk and his wife, Manjit Kaur, residents of Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Haryana, for cheating him of 3 lakh.

Bajwa, who has been practising law at the high court since 2011, said he met Virk through his friends at the Haryana MLA hostel in Chandigarh in November 2019 and they developed a friendship.

Convincing him that he had good relations with politicians and higher officials in Haryana, he offered to get Bajwa posted as the state’s AAG in exchange for 10 lakh.

Of the total amount, 3 lakh was to be paid in advance and the rest after issuance of the appointment letter.

Virk’s wife, Manjit Kaur, also assured that his work would be done.

But despite paying the advance, his name was not there in the first list, following which Virk assured him that it will appear in the subsequent list.

RELATED STORIES

After that also didn’t happen, Bajwa filed a police complaint, and a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP