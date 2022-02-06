Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lawyer eyeing Haryana additional advocate general’s post duped of 3 lakh
Anoop Bajwa, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, has filed a police complaint against his friend Rajwinder Singh Virk and his wife, Manjit Kaur, residents of Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Haryana, for cheating him of 3 lakh
The accused offered to get the high court lawyer the post of Haryana additional advocate general in exchange for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh, of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh were to be paid in advance. (Stock photo)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Hoping to get appointed as the Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) with the help of his friend’s “connections”, an advocate lost 3 lakh to the latter.

Bajwa, who has been practising law at the high court since 2011, said he met Virk through his friends at the Haryana MLA hostel in Chandigarh in November 2019 and they developed a friendship.

Convincing him that he had good relations with politicians and higher officials in Haryana, he offered to get Bajwa posted as the state’s AAG in exchange for 10 lakh.

Of the total amount, 3 lakh was to be paid in advance and the rest after issuance of the appointment letter.

Virk’s wife, Manjit Kaur, also assured that his work would be done.

But despite paying the advance, his name was not there in the first list, following which Virk assured him that it will appear in the subsequent list.

After that also didn’t happen, Bajwa filed a police complaint, and a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

