Lawyer eyeing Haryana additional advocate general’s post duped of 3 lakh

Hoping to get appointed as the Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) with the help of his friend’s “connections”, an advocate lost ₹3 lakh to the latter.

Anoop Bajwa, a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, has filed a police complaint against his friend Rajwinder Singh Virk and his wife, Manjit Kaur, residents of Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Haryana, for cheating him of ₹3 lakh.

Bajwa, who has been practising law at the high court since 2011, said he met Virk through his friends at the Haryana MLA hostel in Chandigarh in November 2019 and they developed a friendship.

Convincing him that he had good relations with politicians and higher officials in Haryana, he offered to get Bajwa posted as the state’s AAG in exchange for ₹10 lakh.

Of the total amount, ₹3 lakh was to be paid in advance and the rest after issuance of the appointment letter.

Virk’s wife, Manjit Kaur, also assured that his work would be done.

But despite paying the advance, his name was not there in the first list, following which Virk assured him that it will appear in the subsequent list.

After that also didn’t happen, Bajwa filed a police complaint, and a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.