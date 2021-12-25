Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LDCA Blues easy win over UCC Khanna by 7 wickets

Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) Blues defeated UCC Khanna by seven wickets in the opening match of u-16 cricket tournament organised by LDCA at GRD grounds
UCC Khanna scored 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 35 overs; LDCA Blues chased the target in 29.3 overs at the loss of three wickets. (Representative Image/HT File)
Dec 25, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) Blues on Friday defeated UCC Khanna by seven wickets in the opening match of u-16 cricket tournament organised by LDCA at GRD grounds.

A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament.

UCC Khanna won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 35 overs. LDCA Blues chased the target in 29.3 overs at the loss of three wickets.

