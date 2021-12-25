LDCA Blues easy win over UCC Khanna by 7 wickets

Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) Blues on Friday defeated UCC Khanna by seven wickets in the opening match of u-16 cricket tournament organised by LDCA at GRD grounds.

A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament.

UCC Khanna won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 35 overs. LDCA Blues chased the target in 29.3 overs at the loss of three wickets.