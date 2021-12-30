Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / LDCA Greens decimate Kings at U-16 cricket tournament
chandigarh news

LDCA Greens decimate Kings at U-16 cricket tournament

LDCA Greens scored another thumping win in the sixth league match of the U-16 Junior Cricket Tournament at the GRD Academy grounds, taking down LDCA kings by a mammoth 193-run margin.
Looking to chase down the target, the Kings’ side faced a complete collapse as they could only muster 41 runs in 24.2 overs. (Harsimar Pal Singh/.HT)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: The LDCA Greens on Wednesday clinched a thumping 193-run win over LDCA Kings in the sixth league match of the ongoing U-16 Junior Cricket Tournament at the GRD Academy grounds.

Continuing the rich vein of form, the side’s batting lineup put up a competitive total of 234 runs in 35 overs, losing only four wickets.

Armaan Walia was the top performer as he scored an impressive 117 runs. He was ably supported by Karanveer, who contributed 48 runs for the Greens. Harshit from Kings’ side took two wickets, while giving away 29 runs.

Looking to chase down the target, the Kings’ side faced a complete collapse as they could only muster 41 runs in 24.2 overs. Nikhil Verma led the Greens’ strong bowling lineup, taking four wickets and conceding a meagre 15 runs.

