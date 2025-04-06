Leaking ceilings at Panchkula civil hospital in urgent need of care

Patients at the out-patient department (OPD) of Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6 are at the receiving end of the sorry state of infrastructure. For months, water droplets have been falling onto the seating area in the OPD on the ground floor of the Panchkula civil hospital, opposite the doctor’s room, leaving the ceiling in a dilapidated state. (Sant Arora/HT)

A visit to the OPD on the ground floor reveals a leaking and crumbling ceiling, directly opposite the doctors’ rooms, posing a safety hazard for patients and staff. Notably, the chief medical officer’s (CMO) office is located on the fifth floor of the same building.

Water droplets continuously fall onto the seating area, where patients, including the elderly and those with mobility issues, wait for their appointments. Not just a mess, the resulting puddles create a slipping hazard, requiring constant cleaning by hospital staff.

“Loose bricks pose a risk of falling and could be dangerous for patients and staff. Urgent repairs are necessary,” a patient stated.

A patient, Bhagu Ram from Malla village in Pinjore, was waiting with his wife for her check-up in a sitting area near the leaking ceiling. He, along with other patients, called for immediate resolution of the issue.

According to a Class-4 employee, who wished to remain anonymous, the leakage had been persisting for three to four months.

Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer (CMO) of the hospital, stated that renovation work was scheduled to begin soon. “The matter has been discussed with Haryana government’s finance department and the public works department (PWD) will undertake the necessary repairs,” she added.

‘Kayakalp’ certificate stands in contrast to shabby infra

In stark contrast to the dilapidated ceiling and walls, a “Kayakalp” award certificate is displayed on a wall on the same floor. It was presented to the hospital by Union health minister JP Nadda for the year 2016-17 in recognition of its efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control, ranking it the best in Haryana.