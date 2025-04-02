Panchkula to be legacy waste-free by August 31, says mayor

To tackle the issue of longstanding garbage piles, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated bioremediation work at the Sector 23 legacy waste site on Tuesday. A deadline of August 31 has been set for completing the clearing process, he added. The project, funded by a reallocated tender of ₹ 11.5 crore, aims to address environmental and health hazards. (Sant Arpra/HT)

Ward Number 17 councillor Akshay Deep Chaudhary highlighted the severe impact of the 20-year-old dumping ground on residents’ health. “The accumulation of waste has led to a surge in the cases of skin diseases and asthma, besides the contamination of groundwater,” he stated, emphasising the urgent need for action.

The clean-up process, initiated five to six years ago, had been facing delays. However, with the reallocation of the tender, the project is now back on track. A drone survey conducted by the government revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes waste remains at the 10-acre site, informed Chaudhary.

Municipal corporation (MC) authorities also reported the clearance of garbage at the Jhuriwala dumping site, now functioning solely as a waste recovery facility. Garbage collected from the city is now being transported to Patvi in Ambala, further mitigating environmental strain on local areas.