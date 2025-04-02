Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula to be legacy waste-free by August 31, says mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 02, 2025 09:42 AM IST

The clean-up process, initiated five to six years ago, had been facing delays; however, with the reallocation of the tender, the project is now back on track; a drone survey conducted by the government revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes waste remains at the 10-acre site, informed Chaudhary

To tackle the issue of longstanding garbage piles, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated bioremediation work at the Sector 23 legacy waste site on Tuesday. A deadline of August 31 has been set for completing the clearing process, he added.

The project, funded by a reallocated tender of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.5 crore, aims to address environmental and health hazards. (Sant Arpra/HT)
The project, funded by a reallocated tender of 11.5 crore, aims to address environmental and health hazards. (Sant Arpra/HT)

The project, funded by a reallocated tender of 11.5 crore, aims to address environmental and health hazards.

Ward Number 17 councillor Akshay Deep Chaudhary highlighted the severe impact of the 20-year-old dumping ground on residents’ health. “The accumulation of waste has led to a surge in the cases of skin diseases and asthma, besides the contamination of groundwater,” he stated, emphasising the urgent need for action.

The clean-up process, initiated five to six years ago, had been facing delays. However, with the reallocation of the tender, the project is now back on track. A drone survey conducted by the government revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes waste remains at the 10-acre site, informed Chaudhary.

Municipal corporation (MC) authorities also reported the clearance of garbage at the Jhuriwala dumping site, now functioning solely as a waste recovery facility. Garbage collected from the city is now being transported to Patvi in Ambala, further mitigating environmental strain on local areas.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula to be legacy waste-free by August 31, says mayor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On