Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away in Ludhiana

Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda, 64, passed away after a brief illness in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning.

Shinda was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana for treatment on July 11, family sources said.

Known for his soulful voice and unique style of rendering folk songs, Shinda rose to prominence in the 1970s. Songs such as ‘Navan le leya truck’ and ‘Putt Jattan de’ were popular decades after their release, displaying his knack for striking a chord with evergreen melodies.

Besides singing, Shinda was an accomplished songwriter and musician. He had a deep understanding of the culture and history of Punjab, which was reflected in his compositions.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of Surinder Shinda ji. The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever.”

The Punjabi music fraternity also mourned the loss of the artiste.

