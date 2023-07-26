Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away in Ludhiana

Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away in Ludhiana

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Jul 26, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Known for his soulful voice and unique style of rendering folk songs, Shinda, 64, rose to prominence in the 1970s, Punjabi music industry mourns loss

Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda, 64, passed away after a brief illness in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning.

(HT file photo)
Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda, 64, passed away after a brief illness in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. (HT file photo)

Shinda was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana for treatment on July 11, family sources said.

Also read: Former Punjab CPS Gurbinder Atwal dead

Known for his soulful voice and unique style of rendering folk songs, Shinda rose to prominence in the 1970s. Songs such as ‘Navan le leya truck’ and ‘Putt Jattan de’ were popular decades after their release, displaying his knack for striking a chord with evergreen melodies.

Besides singing, Shinda was an accomplished songwriter and musician. He had a deep understanding of the culture and history of Punjab, which was reflected in his compositions.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of Surinder Shinda ji. The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever.”

The Punjabi music fraternity also mourned the loss of the artiste.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

