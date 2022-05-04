LeT associate nabbed in Pulwama, cache of arms, ammunition seized

The security forces on Monday nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A joint naka by Ganderbal Police along with Army’s 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force was laid at Rabitar village. During checking, a white Scorpio coming from Dab Wakoora tried to take a U-turn and run away,” said the police.

The security forces nabbed the driver and searched the vehicle from which a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.

While the forces were searching the vehicle, they resisted and tried to run away but the search party managed to get hold of him again ‘tactfully’.

“(Security forces) managed to halt the said Scorpio and the driver was taken off and was searched during search 10 AK live rds were recovered from his possession, in the meantime said driver resisted and assaulted the searching party. However, the searching party managed to hold him tactically. Subsequently, the search of the car was made and 15 more AK live rds and an AK Mag were recovered from the dashboard of the Scorpio,” police said.

During the preliminary inquiry, the driver has been identified as Lateaf Ah Kambay, a resident of Wakura village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He (driver) disclosed his association with banned terrorist organisation LeT/TRF,” police said.

A case has been registered in Ganderbal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A probe into the matter has begun.