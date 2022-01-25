LG Manoj Sinha announces 15% quota for women in non-gazetted posts in Jammu Kashmir Police

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced 15% reservation for Women in the non-gazetted posts in the Jammu Kashmir Police. This landmark decision will further strengthen women empowerment in J&K UT.

The LG added that the 15% reservation is just the beginning and the government is determined and committed to increase it further in the future.

“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society”, the Lt Governor said.

The step of 15 % reservation for women in Jammu Kashmir Police will give due representation to women in Police force and will ensure the availability of sufficient women personnel to engage exclusively in the matter of gender-based crimes. The move will lay the foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society.

Despite several assurances before 2019, the matter of reservation for women in J&K Police was never addressed. At present, without any exclusive reservation, women constitute 3% of the total strength of J&K Police and the numbers will increase after the reservation is implemented in future recruitments.

