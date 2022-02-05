Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir sports policy
LG Manoj Sinha approves Jammu and Kashmir sports policy

The new sports policy is aimed at promoting sports in Jammu and Kashmir by developing sports infrastructure and incentivising sportspersons to excel in their respective games
The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council that met in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (in picture) approved the action plans of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the rollout of the J&K Sports Policy 2022.

The new sports policy is aimed at promoting sports in the UT by developing sports infrastructure and incentivising sportspersons to excel in their respective games.

The policy incorporates various annual awards like award for excellence in sports for 10 sportsperson, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for sports association, and two veterans/ experienced sportspersons/organisers or referees, Parshuram Award for five best coaches in different disciplines.

The sports policy announces special cash awards to the winners in Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games among other tournaments in the range of 1 lakh to 1 crore. Further, the winners in all recognised national competitions and National School Games in various sports disciplines will be granted specified scholarships.

Special emphasis has been laid to meet the sporting needs of the specially abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities.

Nod to plans of Discoms

The administrative council also approved the action plans of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) under the revamped distribution sector scheme for 2021-22 to 2024-25.

The approved action plans aim at achieving 100% prepaid consumer metering and 100% system metering, and include distribution infrastructure work for loss reduction and modernization, and training/ capacity building of the workforce.

