LG to hand over job letters to kin of terror victims in Kashmir on August 5

Coinciding with the sixth anniversary of revocation of Article 370, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will hand over appointment letter to 250 terror victim families at SKICC in Srinagar on Tuesday. These families, from across north, central, and south Kashmir, are family members killed by various terrorist organisations operating in the Valley. J&K LG Manoj Sinha (File)

“Since the rise of terrorism three decades ago, these families have been enduring tremendous hardships, losing their family members in violent acts carried out by organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terrorist outfits,” said officials.

These acts of violence have affected families across the entire region, from Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir to Budgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar in central Kashmir, and extending into the districts of Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag in south Kashmir. “They were subjected to horrific brutality, including mutilation and public executions, aimed at spreading terror among the population,” they added.

Many of these victims were civilians and the primary breadwinners for their families. “Their deaths not only caused deep emotional trauma but also pushed their families into economic hardship and social isolation. These families, despite suffering immense personal loss, were often ostracised, with society failing to acknowledge their pain,” they said. Instead of receiving compassion and support, they were marginalised, and their voices went unheard for years, said the officials

“For decades, these families have been neglected, with their sacrifices going largely unrecognised. However, under the leadership of LG Manoj Sinha, steps are now being taken to bring their stories to the forefront”, they added.

On July 13, the LG had handed over appointment letter to 40 NoKs of terror victims at Baramulla and 80 families received justice on July 28 at an event in Jammu.