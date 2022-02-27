Lifer on parole shoots aide dead at Ambala hospital

A lifer out on parole was shot dead by his aide due to a personal enmity over a woman on the premises of a private hospital in Ambala City on Saturday afternoon.

Both the victim, Aman, and the shooter, Bunty Kaushal, belong to Ambala Cantonment, and are named in several cases in and around the city.

According to police, the duo had arrived at Philadelphia Mission Hospital, Hisar Road, separately to meet a patient in the ICU and got into an argument with each other.

“As per preliminary probe, they started walking towards the exit while arguing and Bunty fired a shot, but Aman escaped unhurt. When they exited the ward’s main door, Bunty fired at least five shots more at Aman from point-blank range and fled,” superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The police official said Bunty was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case, whose details were being gathered, and was currently out on parole. He was to surrender before an Ambala court on Sunday after the conclusion of the parole.

“Both were friends and in fact Aman had gone to pick Bunty when he was released from the Central Jail on parole. However, a misunderstanding developed between them over a woman and Bunty was shot dead,” the SP said.

CCTV footage showed that the shooter arrived at the hospital in an Ambala-registered Mahindra Scorpio (HR01-C-2323) and fled in the same vehicle after breaking through the gate that was closed by guards on hearing the shots.

A CCTV grab of the crime. (HT)

Following the shooting, hospital staff and others rushed the victim to the Trauma Centre of the district civil hospital, where he was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted by a board of doctors on Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pooja Dabla said three teams were on the shooter’s trail.

“After initial probe, besides Bunty, three more persons – Reeta Sharma, Vikas and Shivi – have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Acts,” the SP said.

A copy of the FIR, detailing the role of the other accused, was not available till the filing of this report.

Denying any link of the duo with any other gangsters, Randhawa said, “Bunty was facing cases for several heinous crimes, while Aman is also a history-sheeter, mainly booked for attempt to murder and robbery.”

On January 20, Mohit Rana, a gangster allegedly affiliated to the Bhupi Rana gang, and his friend Vishal, alias Bhola, were shot dead in Cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar. The assailants, who fired over 35 shots, remain at large. Police have established the involvement of gangsters Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, in the double murder.