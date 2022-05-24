Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh

Lightning killed one person and injured another in Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, a state disaster management official said on Monday.

Krishan Kumar, 55, and Bablu Pandit, 35, took refuge under a tree to protect themselves from the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the area on Sunday. The two sustained burns and were rushed to the civil hospital in Poanta Sahib. Krishan Kumar succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the hospital, while Bablu’s condition is stated to be serious.

In another incident, a hut caught fire at Kajwa village in Haripurdhar tehsil. No loss of life was reported in the incident. The villagers doused the fire.

The lower and the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh received rain along with thunder on Monday night, bringing relief to farmers from the prolonged dry spell that had begun to impact crops, both fruits and vegetables.

The regional meteorological station in Shimla has rain for three days. “All models indicate widespread precipitation in the state associated with thunderstorm, lighting, hailstorm and gusty winds,” said Shimla-based meteorological centre director Surender Paul.

The weather department has forecast high-velocity winds exceeding 60-70 kmph in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Kinnaur, and pockets of Lahaul-Spiti, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The thunderstorm and strong winds in Shimla town disrupted electricity supply in many parts of the town. The weather department has suggested the administration take safety measures.