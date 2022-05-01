Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now

Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir’s famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices.

Introduced by the British before Independence and called ‘palaces of water’, these floating houses made of deodar (cedar) wood with intricately carved walnut interiors have been an important part of Kashmir’s tourism sector.

So far, the houseboats had been divided in rigid categories starting from deluxe, semi-deluxe or A, B, C and D. But officials now want a transparent and dynamic rating system based on the facilities and services provided, which can change owing to reviews every month.

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta had chaired a meeting earlier this week to assess the policy and guidelines for registration, renewal and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen lakes.

Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. “Under the rating system, officers will inspect and classify the houseboats and monthly rating would be published,” he added.

The decision is still in its infancy and officials said that they would be consulting all the stakeholders before implementing it.

“This is in a very nascent stage and we have just received the directions. Now, a committee will be formed and we will have to deliberate with all the stakeholders,” said Zeeshan Khan, assistant director, tourism department.

“It will be premature to say anything. But the directions have come to rate them like five or three star based on their services and infrastructure,” he added.

The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden, one of the biggest in Asia, had this season witnessed an all-time high number of 3.5 lakh visitors, including 1.5 lakh domestic tourists.

The rating step comes after the J&K government in March came up with a comprehensive policy for houseboats, paving way for the upgrade of these decades old structures owing to a ban on reconstruction of new boats for their alleged role in polluting Dal Lake and other water bodies.

Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development. General secretary, Houseboat Owners Association, Abdul Rashid, said the rating system is a positive step. “If implemented properly and keeping in view the viability of the houseboats, it will give a lift to these structures,” he added. He said majority of the houseboats need to be upgraded and we want the government to step in for the help of their owners.

“We demand subsidised timber for the upgrade of the houseboats and also want an increase in the number of fire stations on Dal and Nigeen lakes,” he said.

After the policy formulation, the number of houseboats on the two lakes has been capped at 910. The boats are required to be fitted with bio-digesters for scientific treatment of solid and liquid waste, besides ensuring availability of adequate fire safety equipment.

The policy lays down regulations for ancillary facilities like kitchen, lodging, furniture, first-aid, electricity, power backup, sanitary fittings and shikara for navigation.

The chief secretary directed for the constitution of a committee at a senior level, which will be responsible for inspection of the houseboats to ensure compliance with all laid-down norms and procedures. “It will also be mandated with scrutinising all documents of the houseboats for registrations and their renewal,” the government said in a statement.

