Link services with auto appeal software in a week: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday set seven-day deadline for the administrative secretaries to connect services of their departments with the auto appeal software (AAS).

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched AAS under the Right to Service Act to ensure that the works of citizens are completed within a stipulated time frame with transparency and accountability in service delivery.

Haryana government says it is the first state in country to introduce such a unique system. The AAS is a step to make citizens aware of the time period of services available under the Right to Service Act.

Presiding over the review meeting regarding AAS, the chief secretary said strict action will be taken in case the departments fail to bring the services of their departments on board with AAS within seven days.

Kaushal said the departments whose services have been transferred to other departments should de-notify those services and other departments should notify the transferred services as soon as possible and link them with AAS.

The chief secretary said people are getting relief with the introduction of AAS and their work is being done within a stipulated time frame.

Now, if a person’s work is not done on time and that work comes under the purview of the Right to Service Act, then under the AAS, the application goes to the appellate authority.

Even then, if no work is done, then the application moves to the higher authority. Still if work is not done at both these levels, then the application goes to the commission automatically.