Link services with auto appeal software in a week: Haryana chief secy
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday set seven-day deadline for the administrative secretaries to connect services of their departments with the auto appeal software (AAS).
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched AAS under the Right to Service Act to ensure that the works of citizens are completed within a stipulated time frame with transparency and accountability in service delivery.
Haryana government says it is the first state in country to introduce such a unique system. The AAS is a step to make citizens aware of the time period of services available under the Right to Service Act.
Presiding over the review meeting regarding AAS, the chief secretary said strict action will be taken in case the departments fail to bring the services of their departments on board with AAS within seven days.
Kaushal said the departments whose services have been transferred to other departments should de-notify those services and other departments should notify the transferred services as soon as possible and link them with AAS.
The chief secretary said people are getting relief with the introduction of AAS and their work is being done within a stipulated time frame.
Now, if a person’s work is not done on time and that work comes under the purview of the Right to Service Act, then under the AAS, the application goes to the appellate authority.
Even then, if no work is done, then the application moves to the higher authority. Still if work is not done at both these levels, then the application goes to the commission automatically.
-
FDA seals illegal firm in Pune, seizes make-up materials worth ₹7 lakh
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday seized raw material used for making make-up products and bath products worth ₹7 lakh from a company located in Wakad, Pune. The company was manufacturing products without the requisite licence, said FDA officials. Seized materials include raw materials, bottles, labels and packaging materials. The manufacturing unit was sealed.
-
UP reports 127 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 127 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported which included seven females. Also, 16 patients recovered in the state capital, according to the health department data. New cases were reported from Aliganj (4), Aishbagh (2), Sarojininagar (2), Chinhat (1), among other areas.
-
Pained by Chautala’s sentence, JJP suspends all political programmes
The Jannayak Janata Party on Friday suspended all political programmes till further notice after the “painful verdict” of a special CBI court in Delhi that has sent former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to jail in a disproportionate assets case. The JJP, a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
-
INLD’s bid to revive political fortunes suffers setback
The sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case on Friday further compounded the sagging fortunes of his political outfit, the Indian National Lok Dal. It was clear that Chautala's graph was spiralling. While his son Abhay Chautala took control of the INLD, his grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay broke away to form their own political outfit, the Jannayak Janta Party in 2018.
-
60th National Cost Convention: ‘ICAI to train rural students in accounting’
Two-day 60th National Cost Convention, 2022 of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India began on Friday at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, with approximately 1100 delegates from across India in attendance. Durga Shankar Mishra, chief secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanjay Singh, vice-chancellor, BBAU, jointly inaugurated the convention. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also asked the cost management accountants to take advantage of the available opportunities in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics