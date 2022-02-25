Liquor smuggling racket busted in Amritsar
A gang involved in smuggling high-end liquor from Chandigarh to Amritsar has been busted with the arrest of one of its members with 70 cartons, including that of Ballantine scotch, Jacob’s Creek wine and Absolut and Grey Goose vodka.
The Amritsar police said the racket was being run for over a year and caused ₹5-crore loss to the state’s exchequer. The seizures were made from two trucks following a tip-off. The accused have been identified as Santokh Singh of Amritsar and his absconding accomplice Rohit Kumar.
Faridkot man, kin booked for abetting wife’s suicide
A Faridkot man and his family members have been booked on abetment charges after his wife committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their residence in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The accused were identified as Sonitinder (husband), Suraj Singh and Sonibhinder Singh (brother-in-laws) and Kulwinder Kaur (mother-in-law).
According to the woman’s father, who is the complainant, she got married to Sonitinder in August 2019, and was being harassed for dowry. He has also demanded addition of dowry death charges, and refused to cremate the body in protest. No arrest has been made so far.
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.