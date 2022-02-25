Liquor smuggling racket busted in Amritsar

A gang involved in smuggling high-end liquor from Chandigarh to Amritsar has been busted with the arrest of one of its members with 70 cartons, including that of Ballantine scotch, Jacob’s Creek wine and Absolut and Grey Goose vodka.

The Amritsar police said the racket was being run for over a year and caused ₹5-crore loss to the state’s exchequer. The seizures were made from two trucks following a tip-off. The accused have been identified as Santokh Singh of Amritsar and his absconding accomplice Rohit Kumar.

Faridkot man, kin booked for abetting wife’s suicide

A Faridkot man and his family members have been booked on abetment charges after his wife committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their residence in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The accused were identified as Sonitinder (husband), Suraj Singh and Sonibhinder Singh (brother-in-laws) and Kulwinder Kaur (mother-in-law).

According to the woman’s father, who is the complainant, she got married to Sonitinder in August 2019, and was being harassed for dowry. He has also demanded addition of dowry death charges, and refused to cremate the body in protest. No arrest has been made so far.