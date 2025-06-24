Chandigarh, The Haryana government on Tuesday urged all potential bidders to participate in the liquor vend auctions without fear, assuring them of full administrative support and security. Liquor vend auctions: Haryana govt assures security, administrative support to potential bidders

Taking note of reports that miscreants and anti-social elements might intimidate the participants, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, directed police and intelligence agencies to immediately identify such individuals.

"The government stands firmly behind law-abiding bidders. No individual should feel threatened or discouraged from participating in a legitimate government process. We will ensure full security of every participant," Misra said.

Misra made these remarks while chairing a law and order review meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and district excise and taxation commissioners from Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Ambala districts.

She asserted that the state government will not tolerate any form of threat or interference in the upcoming auctions.

To build confidence among potential bidders, Misra directed the DCs and SPs of the concerned districts to hold direct dialogues with them. These meetings will serve as platforms to address security concerns and reassure participants of the government's unwavering support, she said.

"Deputy commissioners and SPs must actively reach out, listen to concerns, and provide assurances that robust law-and-order arrangements are in place. The message must be loud and clear: no one will be allowed to derail this process," she stressed.

To enhance security, she directed district intelligence units to prepare detailed profiles of habitual troublemakers and maintain constant surveillance on their movements.

According to an official statement, police have been told to watch for suspicious people or vehicles moving around or gathering. Misra warned that any laxity on the part of the local administration or police would be viewed seriously.

"The integrity of the auction process is non-negotiable. If any officer is found negligent or complicit, strict departmental action will follow," she said.

She further emphasised the importance of video surveillance, the deployment of additional police forces in vulnerable zones, and close coordination with Excise Department officers to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the auctions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had last week chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state and the excise auctions in Haryana.

Emphasising zero tolerance for crime, Saini said maintaining a robust law and order is the utmost priority of the government.

Opposition parties have in recent weeks targeted the Saini government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Last week, Indian National Lok Dal president Abhay Singh Chautala had alleged that gangsters were ruling the roost and openly issuing threats.

"In Yamunanagar alone, there are 45 of 50 zones where liquor contractors do not take part in auctions. Gangsters issue threats openly and say that if anyone takes part in the auction, they will be shot dead.

"If such circumstances prevail, no new industry can come to that state," Chautala had said.

