Liquor vend staffer’s murder in Ludhiana: Two days on, wife, three aides land in police net

Two days after a liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field in Samrala, police arrested his wife and three aides on Saturday.

The arrested accused include the victim’s wife Amandeep Kaur alias Sandeep Kaur, and her aides Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lachhman Singh of Raikot. Cops said the victim’s wife was in a relationship with Amandeep Singh.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harinder Singh said, “The victim’s wife had met Amandeep Singh at a religious place and befriended him. She told him that her husband used to beat her up. Kaur planned the murder, while Amandeep Singh and his friends executed it.”

“Amandeep Kaur called the victim, Yadwinder Singh, 36, to find out where he had reached, and relayed the information to her accomplices. As Yadwinder reached Bhagwanpura village in Samrala, the accused persons hit his bike with a pickup jeep. After the victim fell on the road, they bludgeoned him to death with a baseball bat,” he said.

“We found it suspicious that the victim’s wife had called her husband to know his whereabouts and then called Amandeep Singh at the same time.We questioned her, and she confessed to the crime,” the DSP added.

What had happened?

On May 18, the victim, Yadwinder Singh, who works at the liquor vend of former Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Chamkaur Sahib, was on his way home when he was robbed and bludgeoned to death by unknown persons.

His bike was found at some distance from the body, which had been dragged into a field. His body was spotted by villagers the next morning. His wife had said that Yadwinder had told her he will be reaching home in a few minutes, but did not turn up at all.