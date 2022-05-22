Liquor vend staffer’s murder in Ludhiana: Two days on, wife, three aides land in police net
Two days after a liquor vend employee was found bludgeoned to death in a field in Samrala, police arrested his wife and three aides on Saturday.
The arrested accused include the victim’s wife Amandeep Kaur alias Sandeep Kaur, and her aides Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lachhman Singh of Raikot. Cops said the victim’s wife was in a relationship with Amandeep Singh.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harinder Singh said, “The victim’s wife had met Amandeep Singh at a religious place and befriended him. She told him that her husband used to beat her up. Kaur planned the murder, while Amandeep Singh and his friends executed it.”
“Amandeep Kaur called the victim, Yadwinder Singh, 36, to find out where he had reached, and relayed the information to her accomplices. As Yadwinder reached Bhagwanpura village in Samrala, the accused persons hit his bike with a pickup jeep. After the victim fell on the road, they bludgeoned him to death with a baseball bat,” he said.
“We found it suspicious that the victim’s wife had called her husband to know his whereabouts and then called Amandeep Singh at the same time.We questioned her, and she confessed to the crime,” the DSP added.
What had happened?
On May 18, the victim, Yadwinder Singh, who works at the liquor vend of former Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Chamkaur Sahib, was on his way home when he was robbed and bludgeoned to death by unknown persons.
His bike was found at some distance from the body, which had been dragged into a field. His body was spotted by villagers the next morning. His wife had said that Yadwinder had told her he will be reaching home in a few minutes, but did not turn up at all.
After June 1, UP pradhans to work from home at e-enabled village secretariats
Issuing directions in this regard, here, on Friday additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that it was observed that many pradhans, panchayat secretaries were using cybercafes, etc outside the village to upload vouchers, put digital signatures, etc despite the panchayat bhawan in their village being equipped with internet-enabled computer and other related facilities. In UP, 58,198 panchayat bhawans are being set up.
School can’t escape liability in case of accident involving its bus: Punjab and Haryana high court
Schools can't escape liability proceedings in case of an accident or any other incident involving a school bus, even if it is on hire-purchase agreement. The high court bench of justice Alka Sarin dismissed a plea from Sanawar Model Senior Secondary School, Mohali, challenging a Motor Accident Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, order that had earlier dismissed an application from the school seeking removal of its name as a necessary party in an accident case.
28-yr-old man dies of drug overdose in Khanna
A 28-year-old man from Basant Nagar, Khanna, died of a drug overdose on Friday. The victim's father, Raj Kumar, told police that Umesh had been using drugs for the past four years and was even admitted to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail. They rushed him to Government Hospital, Khanna, where the doctors declared him dead. Woman among 2 held with heroin A woman was among two arrested with 18-gram heroin on Friday.
CM Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village shows the way in adopting DSR paddy sowing method
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's Satoj village in Sangrur district is setting an example in adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, with a 30-fold increase in the area used for planting rice under the water-saving method this season as compared to the last year. His government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt the DSR technique.
Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
