Literary, cinema characters come alive at MCM DAV, Chandigarh

BySubhashree N
Mar 30, 2023 09:35 PM IST

The literary society and department of English of MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), organised a ‘Dress as your favourite character’ event to mark World Theatre Day

Students and teachers dressed as their favourite characters including Manjulika, Mulan, Morticia Addams, Geet, Poo, Marla Singer (Photos: HT/Instagram)
Students and faculty members dressed up as fictional literary, film, and television characters from varied cultures, genres, and time periods.

Some of the most popular characters that the students dressed as included Wednesday and Morticia Addams, Geet (Jab We Met), Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Gangubai Kathiwadi, Circuit and Munna Bhai, mong others.

The campus was abuzz with participants’ theatrical performances of gothic fiction, anime, K-drama, Bollywood, provincial literature, folklore, and oral traditions.

Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava appreciated the effort to reinforce the importance of theatre and literature.

