Literature can play vital role in lessening communal tension: Mohammad Azam

At a time when there are rising communal clashes in the country, distinguished writer and thinker Mohammad Azam feels that literature has a great role to play in reducing communal tension.

“Instead of using the words Hindu and Muslims, they should use the word communities,” said Azam, who was in the town to participate in the three-day literature festival, “Unmesha”.

“There is less rationalism and more emotions in the two communities which have resulted in a rift between the two,” he said.

He felt that literature can play a vital role in lessening the communal tension in the country. “Literature has great power; it can change everything. It has great responsibility too. A humanitarian attitude is a cultivable thought. If the literary work is in a positive direction, it will gradually solve the problem. It will develop a feeling of affinity between the two communities and the problems will be resolved gradually,” he said.

Dr Azam, an esteemed scholar of Indian spiritualism, is based in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. He retired as a professor.

Writers, poets, scholars, actors and authors at the literature festival were of the opinion that literature should be pure, open, creative and away from political suppression and ideologies.

One of the international participants, Linda Hiss from the United States, said she had spent a lot of time in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan studying and translating Hindi poet Kabir’s contribution to literature. She said literature should be kept free and creative and should not be suppressed by ideologies and politics.

“I am happy to be here at this festival to witness the scholars express their ideas. After the pandemic, it is good to be here to see this open festival. We are in discussion with people we know and also with those we don’t know. It is beautiful that everyone wants to have an open discussion. If you ask me specifically about the need of the hour for literature, I would say it is important every day. I would say more specifically literature is the need of the day to keep alive the spirit of open, free and creative speech. It should not be suppressed by ideologies and political pressures,” said the American participant.

