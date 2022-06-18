Literature can play vital role in lessening communal tension: Mohammad Azam
At a time when there are rising communal clashes in the country, distinguished writer and thinker Mohammad Azam feels that literature has a great role to play in reducing communal tension.
“Instead of using the words Hindu and Muslims, they should use the word communities,” said Azam, who was in the town to participate in the three-day literature festival, “Unmesha”.
“There is less rationalism and more emotions in the two communities which have resulted in a rift between the two,” he said.
He felt that literature can play a vital role in lessening the communal tension in the country. “Literature has great power; it can change everything. It has great responsibility too. A humanitarian attitude is a cultivable thought. If the literary work is in a positive direction, it will gradually solve the problem. It will develop a feeling of affinity between the two communities and the problems will be resolved gradually,” he said.
Dr Azam, an esteemed scholar of Indian spiritualism, is based in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. He retired as a professor.
Writers, poets, scholars, actors and authors at the literature festival were of the opinion that literature should be pure, open, creative and away from political suppression and ideologies.
One of the international participants, Linda Hiss from the United States, said she had spent a lot of time in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan studying and translating Hindi poet Kabir’s contribution to literature. She said literature should be kept free and creative and should not be suppressed by ideologies and politics.
“I am happy to be here at this festival to witness the scholars express their ideas. After the pandemic, it is good to be here to see this open festival. We are in discussion with people we know and also with those we don’t know. It is beautiful that everyone wants to have an open discussion. If you ask me specifically about the need of the hour for literature, I would say it is important every day. I would say more specifically literature is the need of the day to keep alive the spirit of open, free and creative speech. It should not be suppressed by ideologies and political pressures,” said the American participant.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics