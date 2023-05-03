Ludhiana courts stay release of two biopics based on singer Chamkila’s life

Local courts in Ludhiana have stayed the release of two biopics based on the lives of slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh ‘Chamkila’ and his second wife Amarjot Kaur.

The flick titled ‘Chamkila’ is directed by Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali with actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film’s release, which is in post-production, was stayed by the court of civil judge Harsimranjit Singh on March 21. The next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for May 3.

The release of the other movie ‘Jodi Teri Meri’ a Punjabi movie, was also stayed by the court on Monday.

The Punjabi flick with actors Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles was all set for May 5 released on May 5. The movie has been directed by Amberdeep Singh.

The court of civil judge Karandeep Kaur restrained the filmmakers and producers from releasing the film ‘Jodi Teri Meri’. The court orders came following a writ petition filed by Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa, who claimed that Gurmail Kaur, the first wife of Chamkila, had given rights to his father Gurdev Randhawa in a written agreement in 2012 to make a biopic on the life of the singer. He claimed that Gurmail Kaur had received a sum of ₹5 lakh from them for the rights.

Randhawa, in his plea, added that his father passed away in November 2022, and as his legal heir, the rights to make the movie on the life of the singer are with him.

Advocate Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, counsel for Randhawa in both the cases, stated that the courts have granted a stay on the release of both films based on the life of Chamkila.

Gurdev Randhawa was a well-known producer and director who owned a studio and made several Punjabi films, and short films.

