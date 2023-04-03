LockTheBox: A paradise for tricity bibliophiles

Tricity book lovers, we have news for you! Lock the Box book fair by BookChor is on at Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh till April 5. People browsing through books on display at the Lock the Box book fair at Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh (Photo: Ravi Kumar/HT)

One can browse through their collection of over a million books, select a box out of three size options available and fill the box up completely.

“You can buy as many books as you can as long as the box closes flat. The boxes are available in three sizes – the Hercules box at ₹2,999 which can hold up to 30 books, the Perseus box at ₹1,999 which can hold up to 15-17 books, and the Odysseus box at ₹1,199 which can hold up to 8-10 books,” says a representative of BookChor.

Lock the Box is organised with the aim of providing bibliophiles a box of happiness while inculcating reading habit among people across all generations, they said.

“The idea is to give readers a golden opportunity to get all their favourite writers’ works under one roof and at a much lesser price.”

Book lovers can pick and choose carefully curated new and pre-owned books available in multiple genres including fantasy, romance, crime, Manga, sci-fi, humour, literature, non-fiction, self-help books, biographies, young adult lit, children’s books, and much more at the event.

Jaideep Singh, 21, said he loves reading murder mysteries and crime thrillers and the exhibition has “an amazing collection of those.”

Varsha Sharma, 34, said she loves to read and explore different genres and got some interesting books at the event. “I have stocked up well and am all set for the year. I got some lovely bookmarks as well and cannot wait to use them,” she said.

WHAT: Lock the Box

WHERE: Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh

WHEN: Till April 5