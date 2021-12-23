Lok Sabha winter session: Ambala MP demands arms manufacturing unit in his constituency

On the last day of the winter session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, member of Parliament from Ambala and former Union minister, Rattan Lal Kataria, demanded an arms manufacturing unit in his constituency.

Kataria said that there are two cantonment boards in his constituency - Ambala Cantonment and Panchkula (Chandimandir), and both are crucial in terms of their proximity to the Indo-Pak and Sino-India (China) borders. “Both the borders are 200-300 kilometres away from the air force station in Ambala and is highly sensitive. During the wars with Pakistan and China, the opposite forces always tried to attack the airbase,” he added.

He had submitted his notice under Rule 377 to the secretary-general of the Lok Sabha on December 17 and spoke in the Parliament on Wednesday. His personal assistant at his Delhi office, Sunny, said that the request has been forwarded to the officials concerned.

Kataria said that he has apprised defence minister Rajnath Singh of the fact that Ambala is also famous for manufacturing science equipment, and setting up of an arms unit here will also boost the “Make in India” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The government of India is moving towards self-reliance in terms of defence affairs and has already exported arms worth crores. An arms unit in Ambala will also be helpful for the Indian defence policy,” the BJP lawmaker said in a video statement.

During the Indo-Pak war in 1965, a Pakistani aircraft dropped bombs at the historic St Paul’s Church in Ambala, which is just metres away from the air force station. Now, the airbase is home to French-made Rafale fighter jets.