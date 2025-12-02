Lok Sabha winter session: Chandigarh MP Tewari seeks clarity on steps to control N-Choe pollution

The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has responded to questions raised in the Lok Sabha regarding persistent sewage overflow, environmental degradation, and public health concerns linked to Chandigarh’s N-Choe stream. The questions were raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Day one of Lok Sabha’s winter session, seeking clarity on pollution control measures, the role of regulatory bodies, and accountability for repeated violations. The questions were raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Day one of Lok Sabha’s winter session. (HT Photo)

In a written reply, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav presented a detailed statement outlining the current situation, inspections conducted by central agencies, and actions initiated by the Chandigarh administration.

The minister noted that N-Choe, originating in Sector 2 near the Punjab Secretariat, flows for about 12.5 kilometres through Chandigarh before entering Mohali and eventually merging with the Ghaggar river in Patiala district. Sewage management within the city falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC).

The issue of pollution in N-Choe had earlier prompted the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to initiate suo motu proceedings in original application number 797 of 2023. Acting on NGT’s directions issued on January 18, 2024, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspected the drain on January 29 and 31, 2024. The inspection found that a previously broken sewage pipeline near Sector 36—which had been discharging untreated sewage into the stream—had been repaired. However, officials also reported small heaps of solid and construction waste dumped along the drain near the Sector-36 Hibiscus Garden.

CPCB recommended that MCC plug all leakages and freshwater overflows entering the drain and install net barriers to prevent solid waste from being dumped into the watercourse. Following the submission of the report, the NGT, in its order dated May 17, 2024, disposed of the case while directing MCC to maintain continuous monitoring to ensure that no sewage flows into N-Choe.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) informed the Centre that occasional discharge of wastewater into the stream has continued over the past year. CPCC has issued repeated directions to MCC to undertake corrective measures. The committee has also asked the Chandigarh engineering department to install iron grills on culverts located close to roadways to prevent the public from dumping waste into the water body.

However, CPCC confirmed that no specific proposal for rejuvenating or restoring the natural watercourse of N-Choe has been submitted in the past three years.

CPCC also provided details on the city’s sewage treatment infrastructure. Chandigarh is linked to eight terminal sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total installed capacity of 253.5 MLD, against the current wastewater generation of 232 MLD. Of this, 230 MLD of treatment capacity is currently being utilised. While two STPs have functional online continuous effluent quality monitoring systems (OCEMS) connected to the CPCB server, six STPs are not transmitting data, prompting CPCC to issue directions under Section 33(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 to the MCC commissioner on October 30, 2025, to ensure compliance.