People’s Conference chairman terms NC’s tenure as ‘saga of betrayal’

J&K People’s Conference (PC) president and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday termed the National Conference-led government’s tenure a “saga of betrayal”, saying that 2025 has been unequivocally exposed as a “year of lies”. J&K People’s Conference (PC) president and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone. (File)

Addressing a conference in Handwara, Lone said that the current government’s flagship election promises, categorising them as a calculated deception and said that instead of the promised free 200 units of electricity, residents in non-metered areas have been slapped with a 50% hike in tariffs.

“The promise of 12 gas cylinders has vanished and the pledge of one lakh jobs has morphed into a “major outsourcing scam”, where permanent government posts are being auctioned off to private companies to exploit the youth,” he said.

Lone said that the administration has reduced governance to a mere “transfer industry”, ignoring the crumbling state of essential services.

“It is a badge of shame that while every Medical College in the UT received an MRI machine, Handwara was excluded solely because its MLA sits in the opposition,” Lone said. He vowed to procure the MRI and Cath Lab through CSR funds if the government continues its apathy, emphasizing that the college has transformed the local economy and cannot be allowed to suffer due to political insecurity.

Sajad Lone flagged the “dangerous skew” in the current reservation policy, noting that 74% of selections under the 60% reserved quota are going to Jammu region while Kashmir gets meagre share. “The government should restore district and divisional cadres to address this imbalance.

“I would have expected the chief minister to pick up the phone and intervene. It is tragic that they are missing in action when our people face lynching and denial of rental spaces abroad,” he further said.

Lone said that the history of electoral rigging in 1987, reminding the ruling party that their power no longer rests on the “police crutches” of the past. “This government is so disconnected and cruel that it will not complete its five-year term; the sheer anger of the people will bring it down on the streets,” Lone said.