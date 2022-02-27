Lost touch with Indian Embassy, say around 450 Punjab-origin students stranded in Ukraine

Over 450 students from Punjab, who are taking refuge at a local school in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, decried the lack of communication from Indian Embassy about evacuation plans.

Even as an Air India plane from Mumbai landed in Ukraine’s neighbouring country, Romania, to evacuate students who had managed to make it across the border, those still stuck in parts of the war-torn country said they have been left to fend for themselves.

Arjun Batish, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, “Even as the Indian government is sending evacuation planes to Romania and Hungary, there are no plans on ground to move students stuck in different parts of Ukraine, who are unable to reach the borders on their own.”

Batish, along with a few others, had reached the Kyiv airport on February 24 to board a plane back home when Ukraine shut its airspace in view of the Russian invasion.

The Indian Embassy had shifted them to the school, but since then, there has been no communication.

“The living conditions here are deplorable. There are so many of us, and food and water supplies are fast depleting. We don’t have enough toilets here. It is especially difficult for girl students (approximately 250 in number) here,” said Batish.

Chandan Arora, another student in the group and a native of Nabha in Punjab, said the Indian authorities should make arrangements to shift stranded students to safe areas.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s father Harish Kumar Batish, who is a professor at Punjabi University in Patiala, said, “The authorities should remain in touch with those stranded in different parts to ensure their safety. The families of stranded students have no choice but to contact them every hour.”

