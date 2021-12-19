Lotus will bloom again in Chandigarh MC: BJP’s Kataria

Member of parliament (MP) from Ambala and former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria campaigned in the city by addressing a series of public meetings on Saturday.

Kataria campaigned for Rajesh Kalia (ward 26) in Dadumajra market, Manoj Sonkar (ward 7) at Mauli Jagran market, Bharat Kumar (ward 31) at Sector 52 and Usha (ward 16) at Sector-25 mandi.

Kataria said the Chandigarh MC polls would be a one-sided affair in the favour of the BJP as voters have made up their mind. “The lotus will bloom again in the corporation and ensure all-round city development which will be backed by the central government,” said Kataria.

Also present at the meetings were Rakesh Agarwal, Arvind Singh, Lalit Chauhan and Varinder Tamta.

Hans Raj Hans canvasses for party candidates

BJP leader and MP Hans Raj Hans on Saturday said that theirs is the only political party in the country which gives maximum respect to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and ensures that their interests are protected.

Hans Raj Hans,who is also a noted singer, was in Chandigarh on Saturday to address a series of public rallies in favour of BJP candidates in the wake of upcoming local bodies polls scheduled for December 24.

He canvassed for Bhupendra Sharma (ward 34) in Sector 46, Harjeet Singh (ward 8) in Raipur Khurd, Savita Gupta (ward 4) at Indira Colony in Manimajra, Neha Arora (ward 23) in Sector 35 and Vijay Rana (ward 25) at Sector 37.

He said while the BJP-led central government has initiated numerous welfare schemes for all sections and walks of the society, Chandigarh has convincingly benefited from those schemes. “As the elections are approaching, one seat of BJP is increasing every day with increasing support from people,” he said.

Representatives of many organisations announced their support to the BJP in the presence of Hans Raj.