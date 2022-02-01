Lt Gen Dwivedi to assume charge of army’s Northern Command today

Amid ‘Operation Snow Leopard’ against Chinese aggression in Ladakh, the strategic Northern Command on Monday underwent a change of guard at Udhampur where present incumbent Lt Gen YK Joshi was accorded a farewell.

Operation Snow Leopard was launched in 2020 by the army to strategically occupy important heights in the South Bank of Pangong Tso along the Line of Actual Control after India lost 20 of its soldiers during a clash with PLA in Galwan Valley on June 15 that year.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will take over the charge of the strategic command on Tuesday.

“Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who assumed the appointment of GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on February 1, 2020, relinquished the command on Monday,” said a defence spokesperson.

“The general officer was given an emotional send-off by the Northern Command at a simple farewell ceremony. Lieutenant General YK Joshi will keep on inspiring the officers of the Indian Army in the times to come,” said the spokesperson.

Lieutenant General Joshi was commissioned into 13 JAK Rifles on June 12, 1982 and later commanded the same unit. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and a postgraduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

On January 25, the Centre had appointed General Upendra Dwivedi as the new Northern Army commander.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is also an alumnus of NDA and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He has held many important positions in his career of more than 35 years.