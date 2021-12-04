Ludhiana | 1.5kg opium, 18kg poppy husk seized in separate cases, 2 held

Two people were arrested with 1.5kg opium and 18kg poppy husk in two separate cases on Thursday.

In the first case, Joginder Singh of Balochan Basti, Ferozepur, was stopped for checking near the Canal Bridge in Malak village and 1kg opium was found in his scooter.

A truck driver was arrested with 500g opium, and 18kg poppy husk near Rasulpur in the second case. The accused, Jagroop Singh of Hathur, is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and was arrested on the basis of a tipoff.

Inspector Prem Singh said that in both cases the vehicles used to smuggle the contraband were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.