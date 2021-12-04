Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 1.5kg opium, 18kg poppy husk seized in separate cases, 2 held
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 1.5kg opium, 18kg poppy husk seized in separate cases, 2 held

A truck driver was arrested with 500g opium, and 18kg poppy husk near Rasulpur; he is already facing trial in two cases, said the Ludhiana police
In both cases, the vehicles used to smuggle the opium and poppy husk were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two people were arrested with 1.5kg opium and 18kg poppy husk in two separate cases on Thursday.

In the first case, Joginder Singh of Balochan Basti, Ferozepur, was stopped for checking near the Canal Bridge in Malak village and 1kg opium was found in his scooter.

A truck driver was arrested with 500g opium, and 18kg poppy husk near Rasulpur in the second case. The accused, Jagroop Singh of Hathur, is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and was arrested on the basis of a tipoff.

Inspector Prem Singh said that in both cases the vehicles used to smuggle the contraband were impounded and cases were registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP